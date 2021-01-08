Trading Rewind: Revisiting Q4 2020

After a tumultuous 2020, I’m closing out the year with my highest annual gross profit across my retirement and margin trading accounts of more than $5.7 million.

And as we wrap up an unprecedented year, both in the market and in the world at large, I thought it would be beneficial to look back on the previous 12 months and inspect just what made 2020 such a remarkable year for day trading as well as what it might spell for 2021.

To accomplish this, I’ll be looking back on the previous quarters to see what went right, and wrong, to get me where I am today.

The final months of 2020 brought some of my heaviest trading of the entire year, with my average trading volume peak solidly over 1 million shares. That high volume helped bolster my gains over the quarter to more than $1.4 million in gross profits.

October ended up being my strongest month of the period with a string of six-figure green days and a handful of +$100,000 wins. Despite taking on larger share size, this was one of the slower months in terms of actual trades, coming in with just about 500 total transactions through the month.

While my win-loss ratio was relatively unchanged from my average, October benefited from stronger follow-through that helped me to avoid major draw-down in my account. Unfortunately, I did close out the final days of the month with a hefty -$24,0000 loss in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) and a handful of other stocks that soured some of the progress I had made in the previous weeks.

That loss ended up carrying over into November where I ran into a rough patch of alternating green and red days starting with another -$20,000 loss at the beginning and a string of additional big losses to close it out. November saw me break another career record with my largest daily loss ever of -$37,000.

It was a choppy month for the market, and, while I was able to find some traction in the middle of November by being a bit more conservative with my trading, the whole month ended being my worst of the year after broker fees were taken out.

I was able to reverse course through the course of December, though that month also had some heavy draw-down. December was a real roller coaster, with huge swings from red to green with one day even pushing me from up $30,000 to down almost -$40,000 to back up $40,000 to eventually just breaking even.

And while I ended the final month of the year in the black by about $650,000, my December statistics show that I did it by executing more trades and taking on more volume than ever before in my day trading career.

All told, 2020 was the biggest and wildest year yet for my trading, and the numbers that I ended the year with speak to that. Every aspect of my trading (and the market) increased exponentially from 2019 to 2020, from my total profit to the number of trades I took to the amount of capital I lost.

All together, the numbers make me excited for what 2021 will bring. It's hard to imagine my day trading making a similar leap in 2021.Then again, I might have said that heading into 2020.