10 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks Of 2020

The S&P 500 delivered one of its surprising years in recent history in 2020, gaining more than 15%. Most U.S. investors had a lot of winners in their portfolios this year, but some stocks certainly performed better than others.

Here’s a look at the 10 worst-performing stocks in the entire S&P 500 in 2019, as of the Dec. 29 closing price.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)

Investors will notice a common theme among these worst-performing stocks. Travel restrictions and economic shutdowns crushed oil industry demand and oil stocks in 2020, and Occidental was the hardest-hit in the group. The stock dropped 57.7% in 2020, more than any other S&P 500 stock.

Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL)

The travel and leisure industries have been hit nearly as hard as the oil industry in 2020. Carnival’s cruises have been shut down completely for most of 2020, and will likely remain shut down for at least a couple of months in 2021 as well. The stock dropped 57.2% in 2020.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH)

Norwegian shares dropped a nearly identical 56.2% in 2020 for nearly identical reasons Carnival shares lagged.

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE: FTI)

The oil services group struggled in 2020, but offshore oil projects were hit especially hard due to their higher associated costs. Shares of offshore service provider TechnipFMC dropped 56.1% in 2020.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO)

It may seem redundant, but no travel or industrial demand coupled with record-low oil prices is bad news for oil stocks like Marathon, which is down 51.1% in 2020.

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC)

Add refiner HollyFrontier to the growing list of battered energy stocks in 2020. The stock is down 50.2% year-to-date.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL)

Airline stocks were crushed during the worst of the pandemic. Although shares have recovered throughout the year as bankruptcy fears eased, United shares are still down 50.1% overall in 2020.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE)

Same energy story, different energy stock. Shares of natural gas transportation stock ONEOK are down 49.2% in 2020.

Diamondback Energy Inc (NYSE: FANG)

Permian oil producer Diamondback certainly wasn’t immune from the energy sector carnage in 2020, and its stock dropped 48.7% on the year.

Schlumberger NV (NYSE: SLB)

Rounding out the list of travel and energy casualties in 2020 is oil services giant Schlumberger. The stock lost 46.3% of its value this year.