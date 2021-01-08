Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Dow Hits 2,000
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 08, 2021 9:19am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Dow Hits 2,000

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that happened on this date.

What Happened? On this day in 1987, the Dow Jones Industrial Average topped the 2,000 mark for the first time.

Where Was The Market? The S&P 500 was trading at 257.28.

What Else Was Going On In The World? In 1987, the popular television series “Full House” debuted. A pound of bacon cost $1.80, and a dozen eggs cost 65 cents.

Breaking 2,000: It took the Dow 14 years to double from 1,000 to 2,000, but it finally hit the mark on Jan. 8, 1987. The market was showing no signs of slowing down throughout most of 1987, hitting 2,722 by late August. At that point, the Dow had rallied more than 44% in under eight months, one of the hottest stretches in the index’s history.

However, the roaring bull market came to an abrupt halt on Oct. 19, 1987, when the Dow crashed 22.6% on so-called Black Monday.

By the end of 1987, traders and regulators had a much clearer picture of the power and danger of computerized trading. The 44% rally triggered a lot of skeptical traders to place computerized stop-loss sell orders in the event of a market downturn, and all of that automatic selling volume helped drive the extreme Black Monday sell-off.

By 1989, Wall Street regulators had implemented “circuit breakers,” temporary trading halts at certain thresholds intended to prevent the type of panic and lack of liquidity that occurred in 1987.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DJIA)

Investing Pros And Cons Of A Blue Washington
Washington DC Descends Into Anarchy As Trump Supporters Storm US Capitol, Delay Electoral College Vote Count
This Day In Market History: Granville Warns Investors To 'Sell Everything!'
What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market
4 Reasons The Stock Market Rally Could Resume In 2021
'Making Progress': Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: this day in market historyEducation Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com