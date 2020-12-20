Perfect Holiday Gifts For Traders: 10 Must-Read Investment Classics To Expand Your Brain (And Bank Account)

Benjamin Graham, value investing pioneer

Last-minute holiday shoppers have little time to get those final gifts for friends and loved ones.

Here’s a list of 10 of the best investing books to get for that special stock trader in your life this holiday season.

"Market Wizards" by Jack Schwager

“Market Wizards” is one of the best-selling books about stock trading and features a compilation of interviews with successful traders in which they tell their stories and give advice for aspiring traders.

“Get Rich Carefully” by Jim Cramer

You know him, you love him. Every time Cramer speaks or writes, it’s always as entertaining as it is educational.

“Buffett: The Making of an American Capitalist” by Roger Lowenstein

If you want to follow in the footsteps of the single greatest investor of all time, this biography of the Oracle of Omaha will show you exactly how Buffett amassed his $85 billion fortune.

“The Essays of Warren Buffett” by Warren Buffett

This book is an edited and condensed collection of Buffett’s historical annual letters to his investors in which he discusses his investing philosophy, his stock-picking methods and his thoughts on the world of Wall Street.

“The Intelligent Investor” by Benjamin Graham

Benjamin Graham is the father of value investing, and his 1949 book should be any value investor’s bible.

“Security Analysis” by Benjamin Graham

While “The Intelligent Investor” is Graham’s most popular book, Buffett, Bill Ackman, Seth Klarman and other top value investors of 2020 all specifically recommend Graham’s 1934 book “Security Analysis” as well.

“You Can Be A Stock Market Genius” by Joel Greenblatt

From 1985 through 2006, Greenblatt’s Gotham Capital averaged annual returns of more than 40%, and Greenblatt discusses his approach to investing in this book.

“Irrational Exuberance” by Robert Shiller

It’s great to be excited about investing, but Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller will help make sure you don’t get a little bit too excited about stocks in his best-selling book on the psychology of financial market bubbles.

“Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits” by Philip Fisher

Like Graham, Fisher was a pioneer of financial analysis, and his 1958 book focuses on the idea of analyzing stocks based on their long-term growth potential.

“The Money Masters” by John Train

Train’s book profiles nine of the most successful investors of all time, including Buffett, Graham and Fisher, and takes an in-depth look into the investment strategies of each.

Related Link: Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios

Photo credit: Wikimedia