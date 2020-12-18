Top Ways to Set Goals to Skill Up Your Personal and Professional Life

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically altered life as we know it. With so much uncertainty looming, many are left wondering what’s next. Is it a new career or business? Or maybe a new hobby to improve your mental health and overall wellbeing?

Regardless of which path you choose, you can find many affordable online courses for all skill levels to help you take the first step.

Ready to knock your goals out of the park and skill up your personal and professional life? We’ve compiled a list of top courses that may pique your interest.

Courses to Help Skill Up Your Personal and Professional Life

Characteristics of a Great Course

The best courses to help you skill up your personal and professional life possess these characteristics:

1. Reputable Instructor

You want a course that’s facilitated by a knowledgeable and experienced instructor. They have the tools to teach the material effectively and share value tidbits based on their experiences in the field.

2. Supplementary Material

Bonus resources are another must-have for remarkable classes. It’s pertinent that the lessons are relevant and up to date, but it’s also best if the instructor goes the extra mile to include articles and downloadable resources. These materials can help facilitate your comprehension of the material

3. Engaging

The ideal course offerings are facilitated in a way that keeps you entertained. Instructors pull this off by weaving in interactive lessons and live demonstrations. Take a look at reviews from past and current students to gain additional insight into the instructor’s teaching style and if they do an effective job at keeping students engaged.

Courses to Skill Up Your Personal and Professionals Life

Below, you will find a description and enrollment fee for courses to help you elevate your life.

1. Pianoforall – Incredible New Way To Learn Piano & Keyboard

Who it's for: Individuals who seek a fun-filled way to learn piano and keyboard

Have you always wanted to learn to play the piano but never got around to taking a course? Now’s the perfect time to make that dream a reality with this bestselling that teaches you how to play the piano and keyboard in just weeks.

Pianoforall - Incredible New Way To Learn Piano & Keyboard features 362 lectures condensed into 10 hours of on-demand video. Instructor Robin Hall also provides 184 downloadable resources to help you get the most from your online learning experience.

Join over 34,000 students who chose this course to learn how to play the piano and keyboard with ease. Enroll today!

Get this course.

2. Complete Guitar System – Beginner to Advanced

Who it's for: Individuals who are interested in learning how to play the guitar

Complete Guitar System – Beginner to Advanced is another bestselling course for music lovers. Guitarist Erich Andreas draws from over 30 years to bring your 341 lectures to help you master the art of playing the guitar.

You will discover a step-by-step method to play songs, master chords, learn the fundamentals of scales, guitar theory and so much more. All you need is a guitar and the willingness to learn and perfect your craft to get started.

Students get full lifetime access to 40.5 hours of on-demand video and 192 downloadable resources. The enrollment fee also includes a certificate of completion that you will receive when you reach the finish line.

Get this course.

3. The Ultimate Drawing Course – Beginner to Advanced

Who it's for: Individuals who want to learn how to draw

You don’t have to be born with drawing skills to create visual masterpieces. This beginner-level course will show you the ropes. Plus, you will create over 50 projects to sharpen your drawing skills.

The Ultimate Drawing Course – Beginner to Advanced consists of 63 lectures that cover drawing a realistic eye, line fundamentals, shape and form fundamentals, values and contrast, space and perspective, and so much more. There’s also detailed guidance on creating still life drawings, creating textures in your drawings, drawing the human face and figure, and designing animation.

Have a paper, pencil, eraser and ruler handy when you enroll. You should also be motivated to learn to get the best results from the course.

Get this course.

4. Photography Masterclass: A Complete Guide to Photography

Who it's for: Individuals who want to pursue photography as a hobby, side hustle or full-time gig

Whether you want to pursue photography as a hobby, side hustle or full-time gig, this is the perfect course for you. Photography Masterclass: A Complete Guide to Photography is a highly-rated bestseller from Video School that shows you how to capture stunning photos, even if you don't have fancy equipment or background knowledge.

The registration fee gets you instant access to 23.5 hours of on-demand video, 63 articles and 31 downloadable resources.

The class is co-instructed by top-rated facilitator Phil Ebiner and photographers Sam Shimizu-Jones and William Carnahan.

Get this course.

5. Life Coaching Certification Course (Beginner to Advanced)

Who it's for: Aspiring life coaches

The Life Coaching Certification Course (Beginner to Advanced) can benefit both your personal and professional life. You can learn the essentials of the role and apply your knowledge to help yourself navigate life’s struggles or work towards achieving goals. Or you can leverage your expertise to serve others and help them achieve both small and big wins.

Brought to you by The Academy of Modern Applied Psychology and psychology instructor Kain Ramsay, this introductory class includes 52.5 hours of on-demand video, 7 articles and 351 downloadable resources to prepare you for a successful career in the industry.

Register today to take the first step towards earning a life coaching certification.

6. Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) Practitioner Certificate

Who it's for: Those who want to help others boost their mental health

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) Practitioner Certificate is another exceptional course offering from The Academy of Modern Applied Psychology and instructor Kain Ramsay. It’s designed for individuals who want to help others boost their mental health and wellbeing through Cognitive Behavioural Therapy.

The class begins with a segment on cognitive behavior therapy's central ideas, followed by modules on the psychology of cognitive behavior therapy, models, the construction of core beliefs, communication skills, and principles. You will also learn about the therapy goal-setting process, core cognitive processes, belief change models and ideologies and so much more.

When you say yes to this bestseller, you will unlock a vault of resources that includes 52.5 hours of on-demand video, 33 articles and 361 downloadable resources. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get this course for a price that’s too good to pass up. Register right away to get started.

Get this course.

7. Graphic Design Masterclass – Learn GREAT Design

Who it's for: Anyone who wants to learn graphic design

Canva Certified Creative and graphic design expert Lindsay Marsh presents this masterclass to help you learn the basics of graphic design or level up your skills. It’s ideal for beginners looking to break into the industry and experienced designers seeking career advancement opportunities.

Graphic Design Masterclass – Learn GREAT Design entails 161 lectures jam-packed into 19 hours of on-demand video. The lessons cover branding, logo design, design theory and popular software programs, like Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign. The enrollment fee also includes full lifetime access to 35 downloadable resources, 1 article and a certificate of completion when you complete the course.

Get this course.

8. An Entire MBA in 1 Course: Award-Winning Business School Prof

Who it's for: Those who want to earn their MBA

Wouldn’t it be amazing if you could earn an MBA in a day at a fraction of the cost?

An Entire MBA in 1 Course: Award-Winning Business School Prof makes it possible in a little over 8 hours. It is the most popular business course on Udemy.

The lessons that teach you everything you need to know about business are delivered by award-winning MBA professor and venture capitalist Chris Haroun.

A seat in this world-class course grants you exclusive access to 8 hours of on-demand video, 32 articles and 65 downloadable resources. You will also receive a 384-page MBA book valued at $99 for free.

Get this course.

Unlock New Skills Before the New Year

Start a new hobby. Land a rewarding career. Launch your dream business. These are all goals that can be well within reach if you commit to getting started and acquire the foundational knowledge needed to make them a reality.

Explore these highly-rated, best selling courses to get inspired. If you find a good fit, enroll now and start learning right away. Or you can explore thousands of other classes on our platform on just about every subject you can think of to find the perfect fit.

Deciding to invest in yourself is a decision that can pay dividends for many years to come. So, don’t be afraid to take that first step. You’ll be so glad you did.