Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In The 2015 Square IPO Would Be Worth Today
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 04, 2020 7:21pm   Comments
Investors who owned stocks in the past five years generally experienced some big gains. In fact, Since Nov. 19, 2015, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return is 74.7%.

On that day, Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) held its IPO, and IPO investors have significantly outperformed the market in the five years that have followed.

Square’s Big Debut: Digital payment pioneer Square was founded in 2009 and made the move to go public just six years later. It priced its IPO at $9 per share, slightly short of its targeted range of between $11 and $13. Square raised $243 million at a valuation of around $2.9 billion.

At the time of its IPO, Square’s valuation was down more than 50% from the $6 billion valuation indicated in a private fundraising round in 2014.

After selling IPO shares at $9, Square shares hit the ground running, opening at around $11.20 per share and continuing upward to as high as $15.91 in early 2016. At that point, the stock cooled off and dropped back to as low as $8.42 in mid-2016. From mid-2016 to late 2018, Square went on a historic run that carried the stock all the way up to $101.15.

In January 2018, Square announced its Cash App would begin allowing users to buy and sell bitcoin.

From late 2018 to early 2020, Square mostly traded in a wide, sideways trading range of between $50 and $85.

Recent News: The COVID-19 sell-off sent the stock as low as $32.33 in March, but investors soon realized the socially-distanced environment would actually provide a massive tailwind for the company’s business.

In the second quarter, Square reported 63% revenue growth and exceeded analyst EPS estimates as well.

The stock hit $100 in June, $150 in August and ultimately peaked at $193.44 in October before pulling back to around $155.

2020 And Beyond: At the stock’s current level, $1,000 worth of Square IPO stock in 2015 would be worth about $17,222 today.

Looking ahead, analysts see even more gains ahead in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 36 analysts covering the stock is $175 suggesting 12.8% upside from current levels.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

