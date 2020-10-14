Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today

Despite an extremely volatile, difficult and unpredictable 2020, the S&P 500 has managed to gain significant ground to new all-time highs in 2020.

Investors who bought the dip during the early 2020 sell-off have been rewarded with a fast market recovery.

Buying the dip was also a great move during the 2008 Great Recession, when the S&P 500 lost roughly 50% of its value, ultimately bottoming at 666.79 on March 9, 2009.

Since the bottom, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) has generated a total return of 553% over the last 11-plus years.

Related Link: Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In The 5 Biggest Dot-Com Bubble Tech Stocks Would Be Worth Today

One market leader since the financial crisis has been Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC).

Bank Of America’s Last 11 Years: Without a doubt, Bank of America and other big U.S. banks were at the epicenter of the financial crisis back in 2008 and 2009.

Among the banks that survived the crisis, Bank of America was one of the hardest-hit. In fact, Bank of America shares dropped as low as $2.53 in early 2009 as investors questioned whether the company could avoid bankruptcy or total nationalization.

Fortunately for them, by the end of 2009 Bank of America had announced it would repay the $45 billion in bailout money it received from the U.S. government in its entirety. The stock started the 2010s back above $15.

In the wake of the financial crisis, Bank of America underwent a downsizing program from 2011 through 2014 to improve its balance sheet, reduce risk, streamline its operations and focus more on mobile banking.

The Eurozone debt crisis in 2011 sent shares tumbling back down to as low as $5.13, but the stock was again quick to recover.

By late 2012, Bank of America was trading back above $10. It would take roughly four years to reach $20 in 2016, but the stock hit the $30 mark in late 2017. Bank of America eventually made it as high as $33.05 in early 2018 before pulling back to $22.66 roughly a year later.

Bank of America spent most of 2019 in a range between $26 and $31, but broke out to its post-Great Recession high of $35.72 in December 2019.

BofA In 2020, Beyond: Bank of America shares dropped to $17.95 in March 2020 during the coronavirus sell-off, but have since recovered to around $25.

Despite a strong overall performance since the Great Recession of 2008, Bank of America has never gotten close to returning to its 2007 pre-crisis highs of around $55.

Still, Bank of America investors that bought on the financial crisis dip have turned a significant profit.

In fact, $1,000 worth of Bank of America stock bought on the day the S&P 500 bottomed in 2009 would be worth about $7,453 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more gains for Bank of America in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 24 analysts who cover the stock is $28, suggesting 15% upside.

Public domain photo via Wikimedia.