Trading Strategy: The Catalysts Traders Say Influence Their Decisions The Most

In a recent study, our Benzinga data team gave active traders the chance to tell us what impacts their trading decisions the most in 2020, and here was their response:

Which of the following influences your trading decisions the most?

Economic events: 39.1%

Financial data releases: 23.2%

Technical analysis: 32.9%

Broker education: 4.8%

Our September study revealed that economic events (39.1%) and technical analysis (32.9%) were cited as the two most impactful reasons influencing how and when traders make decisions.

Meanwhile, one in four traders see financial data releases as the most influential vehicle in their decision-making.

Broker education (4.8%) lagged behind in our polling, and our surveying revealed educational tools provided by brokers are not necessarily the most influential decision-making vehicles for traders.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 400 adults.

