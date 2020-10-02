Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: The Guinness IPO
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 02, 2020 7:29am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: The Guinness IPO

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened: On this day 134 years ago, the Guinness Brewery went public on the London Stock Exchange.

What Else Was Going On In The World: In 1886, Nikola Tesla founded Tesla Electric Light and Manufacturing Co. The first Groundhog Day was celebrated in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. A quart of milk cost 6 cents.

Guinness IPO: Guinness was founded as St. James’s Gate Brewery by Arthur Guinness in Dublin, Ireland in 1759. By 1838, the company had become the largest brewery in Ireland, and by 1886 it was the largest brewery in the world. At the time, the company was producing about 1.2 million barrels of beer per year.

By 1868, the company was valued at more than 1 million pounds.

In 1886, Arthur Guinness’ grandson Edward sold his 65% stake in the company in an initial public offering for 6 million pounds, valuing the company at about 9.23 million pounds. In today’s dollars, that valuation represents about $321 billion. Guinness stock soared 60% on its first day of trading.

Guinness moved its headquarters to London in 1932 in response to the Control of Manufacturers Act.

In 1997, Guinness merged with Grand Metropolitan to form Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO).

Diageo generated more than 12 billion pounds in revenue in 2017. Guinness Draught is still produced at the St. James’ Gate Brewery in Ireland to this day.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DEO)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
34 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Diageo's Full-Year Results Offer Glimpse Into Alcohol Sales During COVID-19
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Beer GUINNESS this day in market historyEducation Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com