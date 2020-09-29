Market Overview

Study: 49% Of World's Students Facing Partial Or Total School Closures

Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2020 5:21pm   Comments
UNESCO’s global monitoring of school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic reveals that over 850,000,000 learners, or 48.6% of total enrolled learners globally, are facing intermittent or total school closures in September 2020.

This figure on academic interruptions caused by the pandemic points to a continued and sustained impact on the world's classrooms over six months after social distancing guidelines were issued and lockdowns first occurred.

The Lecture Must Go On

Although not a perfect substitute for in-person learning, communication technology platforms like Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) and Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Skype continue to power remote classroom discussions. 

K-12 school districts and universities in the U.S. are commonly utilizing a hybrid approach to learning this fall season by combining in-person and distance learning. 

School’s Not Out

Not all countries are seeing academic interruptions late in 2020. 

Notable nations where schools and academic institutions are open for traditional, in-person learning this month include China, Russia, Germany, France and Italy.

Classes in these countries are being held in person with enhanced safety and hygiene measures in place.

Tutors During COVID-19

Are you or a loved one looking for additional academic support during the pandemic?

Whether it be for college mathematics or high school coursework, be sure to check out our best online tutors for 2020

We can help guide you through subject matter availability, tutor availability and affordability for online tutors and their programs.

