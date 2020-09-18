Study: The Best And Worst Presidents In US History

In an effort to determine the best and worst presidents in the history of the United States of America, CSPAN assessed the performance of all U.S. presidents.

Survey participants for the CSPAN study came from a diverse background of tenured American professors, presidential historians, lawyers and journalists. The survey sample size was 91 and the respondents answers were confidential.

The study was more than a mere popularity contest, and drew from 10 leadership and administrative skills including:

Public Persuasion

Crisis Leadership

Economic Management

Moral Authority

International Relations

Pursued Equal Justice For All

Performance Within Context of Times

The Presidential Historians Survey has been conducted three times: 2000, 2009 and 2017. As a result, current President Donald Trump is left out from the aggregate rankings.

Best And Worst U.S. Presidents

The following are the total scores and overall rankings of the best and worst presidents in U.S. history.

US President Aggregate Score Ranking Abraham Lincoln 907 1 George Washington 868 2 Franklin D. Roosevelt 855 3 Theodore Roosevelt 807 4 Dwight D. Eisenhower 745 5 Harry S. Truman 737 6 Thomas Jefferson 727 7 John F. Kennedy 722 8 Ronald Reagan 691 9 Lyndon B. Johnson 687 10 Woodrow Wilson 683 11 Barack Obama 669 12 James Monroe 646 13 James K. Polk 637 14 William J. Clinton 634 15 William McKinley 627 16 James Madison 610 17 Andrew Jackson 609 18 John Adams 604 19 George H. W. Bush 596 20 John Quincy Adams 590 21 Ulysses S. Grant 557 22 Grover Cleveland 540 23 William Howard Taft 528 24 Gerald R. Ford 509 25 Jimmy Carter 506 26 Calvin Coolidge 506 27 Richard M. Nixon 486 28 James A. Garfield 481 29 Benjamin Harrison 462 30 Zachary Taylor 458 31 Rutherford B. Hayes 458 32 George W. Bush 456 33 Martin Van Buren 450 34 Chester A. Arthur 446 35 Herbert Hoover 416 36 Millard Fillmore 394 37 William Henry Harrison 383 38 John Tyler 372 39 Warren G. Harding 360 40 Franklin Pierce 315 41 Andrew Johnson 275 42 James Buchanan 245 43

