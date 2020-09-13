Not So Fast: 10 States With The Fewest Speeding Tickets In 2020

According to nationwide data from Insurify Insights, the average percentage of drivers in America who’ve been cited for speeding stands at 12.67%, or 1 in 8 drivers, as of June 2020.

Benzinga has analyzed data from among over 2 million registered drivers to determine the 10 states where drivers receive the fewest number of speeding tickets.

Safety First

The state with the fewest drivers caught speeding in 2020? None other than Connecticut: the percentage of drivers who’ve received speeding tickets among drivers in the Constitution State is merely 5.78%.

Not far behind Connecticut are New Jersey and Kentucky, where 6.74% and 6.89% of drivers have received a speeding ticket, respectively.

The following are the 10 states that receive the fewest number of speeding ticket citations, by percentage of registered drivers.

States With The Best Drivers 2020

Connecticut; 5.78% of drivers have received a speeding ticket New Jersey; 6.74% of drivers have received a speeding ticket Kentucky; 6.89% of drivers have received a speeding ticket Florida; 7.44% of drivers have received a speeding ticket Nevada; 7.64% of drivers have received a speeding ticket Michigan; 8.17% of drivers have received a speeding ticket West Virginia; 8.57% of drivers have received a speeding ticket Texas; 9.36% of drivers have received a speeding ticket Arizona; 9.53% of drivers have received a speeding ticket Mississippi; 10.34% of drivers have received a speeding ticket

