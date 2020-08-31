The Week Ahead For The Market, Earnings, Expected Moves: Zoom, Broadcom, DocuSign, Cloudera, Macy's And More

Last Week The VIX closed Friday at 22.96, up slightly on the week but still near the lowest levels since the spring.

Last week's expected move in SPY +/- 1.2%

Last week’s actual move SPY: +3.3% This Week This week’s expected move in (ARCA:SPY), via Options AI technology +/- 1.3% This week’s expected move in (ARCA:QQQ), +/- 2.3% Earnings Calendar One month expected move charts with this Friday's bullish/bearish consensus highlighted, via Options AI technology. Most recent earnings move (the following trading day, close and intraday) listed: Monday 4:05pm | (NYSE: ZM) +/-10.7% | Last earnings close/intraday +7.6%/+7.9% Wednesday 6:55am | (NYSE: M) +/-11.5% | Last earnings close/intraday -4.4%/-7.1% Wednesday 4:05pm | (NASDAQ: FIVE) +/-7.4% | Last earnings close/intraday +9.4%/14.5% Wednesday 4:05pm | (NASDAQ: AMBA) +/-10.3% | Last earnings close/intraday -13.89%/-14.0% Wednesday 4:00pm | (NASDAQ: CLDR) +/-13.8% | Last earnings close/intraday +0.5%/+11.1% Wednesday 4:05pm | (NASDAQ: CRWD) +/-9.9% | Last earnings close/intraday +6.3%/+12.5% Thursday 7:00am | (NASDAQ: CIEN) +/-7.1% | Last earnings close/intraday -4.2%/-6.0% Thursday 7:00am | (NYSE: CPB) +/-5.0% | Last earnings close/intraday -6.1%/-6.5% Thursday AM | (NASDAQ: MOMO) +/-9.7% | Last earnings close/intraday -5.5%/-6.7% Thursday 4:05pm | (NASDAQ: DOCU) +/-10.7% | Last earnings close/intraday -0.3%/-6.3% Thursday 4:15m | (NASDAQ: AVGO) +/-5.2% | Last earnings close/intraday +2.6%/+6.2%

