The Week Ahead For The Market, Earnings, Expected Moves: Zoom, Broadcom, DocuSign, Cloudera, Macy's And More

Options Eye , Benzinga Contributor  
August 31, 2020 12:56pm   Comments
Last Week

  • The VIX closed Friday at 22.96, up slightly on the week but still near the lowest levels since the spring.
  • Last week's expected move in SPY +/- 1.2%
  • Last week’s actual move SPY: +3.3%

This Week

This week’s expected move in (ARCA:SPY), via Options AI technology +/- 1.3%

This week’s expected move in (ARCA:QQQ),  +/- 2.3%

Earnings Calendar

One month expected move charts with this Friday's bullish/bearish consensus highlighted, via Options AI technology. Most recent earnings move (the following trading day, close and intraday) listed:

Monday 4:05pm | (NYSE: ZM) +/-10.7% | Last earnings close/intraday +7.6%/+7.9%

Wednesday 6:55am | (NYSE: M) +/-11.5% | Last earnings close/intraday -4.4%/-7.1%

Wednesday 4:05pm | (NASDAQ: FIVE) +/-7.4% | Last earnings close/intraday +9.4%/14.5%

Wednesday 4:05pm | (NASDAQ: AMBA) +/-10.3% | Last earnings close/intraday -13.89%/-14.0%

Wednesday 4:00pm | (NASDAQ: CLDR) +/-13.8% | Last earnings close/intraday +0.5%/+11.1%

Wednesday 4:05pm | (NASDAQ: CRWD) +/-9.9% | Last earnings close/intraday +6.3%/+12.5%

Thursday 7:00am | (NASDAQ: CIEN) +/-7.1% | Last earnings close/intraday -4.2%/-6.0%

Thursday 7:00am | (NYSE: CPB) +/-5.0% | Last earnings close/intraday -6.1%/-6.5%

Thursday AM | (NASDAQ: MOMO) +/-9.7% | Last earnings close/intraday -5.5%/-6.7%

Thursday 4:05pm | (NASDAQ: DOCU) +/-10.7% | Last earnings close/intraday -0.3%/-6.3%

Thursday 4:15m | (NASDAQ: AVGO) +/-5.2% | Last earnings close/intraday +2.6%/+6.2%

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

