Read Between The Commercials: Find The Best Car Insurance In 2020

It’s no secret car insurance companies spend mad money trying to vy for your attention.

Case in point: Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE: BRK-A) Geico totaled $1.6 billion in ad spend for 2019 alone. Not far behind were Progressive (NYSE: PGR) at $1.067 billion and State Farm with $802 million.

Car insurance commercials can be fun and memorable, and they work. Over the course of time increasing advertising spend has in fact generated ever-increasing earned premium levels among the nation’s top insurers.

But if you’re in the market for car insurance in 2020, you’re probably primarily wondering which company will offer the best coverage and lowest rates for you and your family members.

The Signal And The Noise

We at Benzinga believe it’s important to be pragmatic when it comes to finding ways to make the most of your hard-earned money.

So when it comes to finding your next car insurance plan, we’re here to help you find the best plan for 2020 tailored to you and your family’s needs.

Our experts point to a number of bundled discounts that you can use to save when you insure more than 1 vehicle.

We’ve also compiled strategies that can assist you in lowering your car insurance premium in 2020 and getting a custom car insurance quote.

Car Insurance Quiz

True or False: Liability car insurance coverage will cover the replacement or repair of another individual’s vehicle.

False: Property car insurance coverage will take care of costs associated with replacing or repairing another individual’s vehicle, as well as general property damages that may occur.

True or False: in the event you cause an accident, comprehensive and collision car insurance will cover your car.

True: If you are at-fault in an automobile accident know that comprehensive and collision insurance will help take care of costs associated with replacing or repairing your own vehicle.

Best Car Insurance For 2020

Our Benzinga car insurance experts believe the right car insurance can keep you covered in the event of a loss.

The best insurance isn’t always about the cheapest price. We’ve conducted research and talked to over 100 companies to find you the best coverage and how to lower your rates.

Our full guide on the best car insurance plans for 2020 can also give you more information on the best plans for sports car enthusiasts, low-mileage drivers, and even classic cars.

Explore the best car insurance plans for 2020.