6 Best Ways Social Media Marketing Courses Can Help Grow Your Business In 2020

We believe it’s important to be pragmatic when it comes to finding ways to make your business and brand work for you.

So what better way to enhance your brand’s identity in 2020 than learning the ins and outs of social media marketing?

Social Media Marketing Benefits

According to our Benzinga social media marketing experts, here are the six main skillsets and drivers you can get from social media marketing courses in 2020:

Growing a business online from scratch Making money as an affiliate marketer Creating social media marketing strategies that will expand your company’s reach Increasing product sales through social media Using ads to promote your brand Using Google Business to help your search engine optimization (SEO) Another outstanding benefit of enrolling in social media marketing coursework: for some of the online courses that you finish, you may receive a certificate of completion.

You can even take this certificate back to your current workplace or put it on your resume when applying to new positions.

Social Media Marketing Quiz

Before exploring the best social media marketing courses for 2020, put your knowledge of online marketing to the test with our brief quiz below!

Afterward, our team of experts will give you more information on how learning the ins and outs of social media in 2020 can give you a leg up versus competing businesses.

Make sure to check out our full guide on what makes a social media marketing course worth taking.

True or False: Consumers a company has decided to organize its marketing strategies towards are known as the company’s target audience.

True: There’s no question, companies and brands competing for a subsection of consumers online will want to identify their target audience prior to engaging in social media marketing. Taking actions like increasing your brand’s presence on Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), Instagram, Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and YouTube via social media marketing strategies can expand your company’s reach.

True or False: In general, the goal of social media marketing is to create conversion actions by consumers such as product purchases or newsletter subscriptions.

True: From nailing down the basics to advanced classes on one platform, social media marketing courses are a great way to educate yourself on how to grow your business’ lead funnel and successful lead conversion playbook. For more on this, make sure to check out our full guide on what makes a social media marketing course worth taking.

Best Social Media Marketing Courses 2020

Interested in getting started on a social media marketing course?

Our Benzinga social media experts have the resources you need to learn more about building your brand across all channels of social media.We’ll help walk you through identifying fair pricing for courses, legitimate instructors and all the skills you stand to gain.

Explore the best social media marketing courses for 2020.