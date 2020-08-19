Remote College Campus Bubbles Up In Pandemic's Wake
Why take your classes from your parents' couch? The U Experience, a private company founded by Princeton graduates Lane Russell and Adam Bragg, brings currently enrolled university students together on a single campus — in this case, a resort hotel. The U Experience provides a community for students whose classes have moved to online courses and would otherwise be taking them at home.
Forget about taking a gap year if you're nervous about COVID-19. Students can take advantage of the bubble resort campus to access a lavish online learning experience and level of comfort that far exceeds any dorm experience.
The U Experience plans to host its inaugural program at the Waterstone Resort and Marina in Boca Raton, Florida. The U Experience's website says, "Looking at your laptop just got so much better against the stunning backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean and the calming sound of its waves. Experience the beauty from your personal balcony and enjoy entertainment brought to you directly inside the campus. The luxurious suite of options available at our Boca Raton campus are limited only to your imagination."
The U Experience: Boca Raton
Coursework with a luxury slant: Students benefit from gourmet meals provided by on-campus fine dining restaurants. The U Experience's blog suggests choosing (between classes, free coffee 24/7 and silent and casual study spaces, of course):
- Paddleboarding
- Jet skiing
- Lounging by the pool in one of the cabanas
- Heading back to your private room to get ready for some nighttime activities
- Group study sessions for shared majors and interests
- Weekday happy hour
- Rec sports practices and exercise opportunities
- Daytime and late-night pool access
- Nightime movie screenings
It costs $14,000 for the fall 2020 semester, and that includes:
- Four-diamond boutique hotel with pool
- Gym
- Outdoor bar
- Private marina
- Poolside bar
- Lounges
- Fire pits
- Cabanas
- Fine dining at private, on-the-water restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating
- Breakfast, lunch and dinner provided
- Private bedroom, bathroom and balcony with waterfront view
- Weekly cleaning
The U Experience includes a weekly social calendar of events, virtual guest speakers, rec sports and excursions. The U Experience hopes to use this semester to shade in the details.
The U Experience's blog states, "While we are doing our best to provide an outline of everything The U Experience has to offer, what we've laid out here is only the bare minimum. Truth be told, we want it to be much, much more than that, and we want the students attending to play an active part in defining The U Experience and setting its course for subsequent semesters."
The site goes on to say, "Although the full scope of The U Experience is left somewhat undefined, and we are hesitant to impose too much structure at the expense of flexibility, we hope that you will embrace that uncertainty. We hope you lean into it and step boldly into the uncharted territory we here at The U Experience are creating. It is an experiment, foremost, and we hope it will demonstrate that we can change the way traditional college operates."
Mental Health Slant
The website claims it can assist those moving their classes online and leaving students at home, due to young people rapidly ripped from their social support networks and placed in isolation.
Amid the uncertainty, The U Experience created a mission "to show that a safe community can exist for those students who are being forced to confront this disruption to their mental health."
Applying to the U Experience
The U Experience is currently accepting applications in a rolling application format, though it's unclear what the next steps entail after the application process is completed.
For more information, contact pr@theuexperience.com.
