Remote College Campus Bubbles Up In Pandemic's Wake

Why take your classes from your parents' couch? The U Experience, a private company founded by Princeton graduates Lane Russell and Adam Bragg, brings currently enrolled university students together on a single campus — in this case, a resort hotel. The U Experience provides a community for students whose classes have moved to online courses and would otherwise be taking them at home.

Forget about taking a gap year if you're nervous about COVID-19. Students can take advantage of the bubble resort campus to access a lavish online learning experience and level of comfort that far exceeds any dorm experience.

The U Experience plans to host its inaugural program at the Waterstone Resort and Marina in Boca Raton, Florida. The U Experience's website says, "Looking at your laptop just got so much better against the stunning backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean and the calming sound of its waves. Experience the beauty from your personal balcony and enjoy entertainment brought to you directly inside the campus. The luxurious suite of options available at our Boca Raton campus are limited only to your imagination."

The U Experience: Boca Raton

Coursework with a luxury slant: Students benefit from gourmet meals provided by on-campus fine dining restaurants. The U Experience's blog suggests choosing (between classes, free coffee 24/7 and silent and casual study spaces, of course):

Paddleboarding

Jet skiing

Lounging by the pool in one of the cabanas

Heading back to your private room to get ready for some nighttime activities

Group study sessions for shared majors and interests

Weekday happy hour

Rec sports practices and exercise opportunities

Daytime and late-night pool access

Nightime movie screenings

It costs $14,000 for the fall 2020 semester, and that includes:

Four-diamond boutique hotel with pool

Gym

Outdoor bar

Private marina

Poolside bar

Lounges

Fire pits

Cabanas

Fine dining at private, on-the-water restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating

Breakfast, lunch and dinner provided

Private bedroom, bathroom and balcony with waterfront view

Weekly cleaning

The U Experience includes a weekly social calendar of events, virtual guest speakers, rec sports and excursions. The U Experience hopes to use this semester to shade in the details.

The U Experience's blog states, "While we are doing our best to provide an outline of everything The U Experience has to offer, what we've laid out here is only the bare minimum. Truth be told, we want it to be much, much more than that, and we want the students attending to play an active part in defining The U Experience and setting its course for subsequent semesters."

The site goes on to say, "Although the full scope of The U Experience is left somewhat undefined, and we are hesitant to impose too much structure at the expense of flexibility, we hope that you will embrace that uncertainty. We hope you lean into it and step boldly into the uncharted territory we here at The U Experience are creating. It is an experiment, foremost, and we hope it will demonstrate that we can change the way traditional college operates."

Mental Health Slant

The website claims it can assist those moving their classes online and leaving students at home, due to young people rapidly ripped from their social support networks and placed in isolation.

Amid the uncertainty, The U Experience created a mission "to show that a safe community can exist for those students who are being forced to confront this disruption to their mental health."

Applying to the U Experience

The U Experience is currently accepting applications in a rolling application format, though it's unclear what the next steps entail after the application process is completed.

For more information, contact pr@theuexperience.com.