Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In SiriusXM Stock In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500's (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

SiriusXM’s Big Decade: One top performer of the last decade was streaming music and satellite radio giant Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI).

Sirius teetered on the brink of bankruptcy during the financial crisis, but it stayed alive and merged with XM Satellite Radio in 2009. The new company closed out the 2000s by reporting its first ever profitable quarter in the fourth quarter of 2009.

Sirius XM got a major stamp of approval in 2016 when Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) took a large stake in the company. By 2017, SiriusXM reported 32 million subscribers.

In mid-2018, SiriusXM announced a $3.5 billion buyout of competitor Pandora.

SiriusXM shares started the 2010s trading at around 64 cents, roughly its low point of the decade. SiriusXM shares hit $1 in early 2010, $2 in mid-2011 and eventually peaked at $4.18 in late 2013. For most of the next three years, the stock traded mostly sideways in a range of between around $3 and $4.

SiriusXM finally broke out to the upside in late 2016 and carried that momentum all the way to its decade high of $7.70 in mid-2018. The peak roughly coincided with the announcement of the Pandora buyout.

2020 And Beyond: After dipping back to $5.23 in mid-2019, SiriusXM shares were once again back above $7 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020. The stock initially dropped as low as $4.11 but has since bounced back to around $6.

Despite some bumps along the way, SiriusXM has been a tremendous long-term investment over the past decade.

In fact, $1,000 worth of SiriusXM stock in 2010 would be worth about $6,320 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts expect SiriusXM’s rebound to continue in the coming months. The average price target among the 14 analysts covering the stock is $6.88, suggesting 15.3% upside from current levels.