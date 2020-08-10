Market Overview

Weekly Expected Moves For SPY, INO, DKNG, CSCO, LYFT And More

Options Eye , Benzinga Contributor  
August 10, 2020 8:41pm   Comments
  • VIX closed Friday at 22.20, down on the week and the lowest level since the Spring.
  • Last week's expected move in SPY +/- 1.4%
  • Last week’s actual move SPY: +2.4%
  • Earnings of note this week from Inovio (NASDAQ: INO), Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), Draft Kings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and more.

One month expected move charts with this Friday's bullish and bearish consensus highlighted, via Options AI technology. The expected move should be used to determine potential risk/reward in a stock as priced in the options market and then used for strike selection and strategy type on options trades.

This week’s expected move in the SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY), via Options AI technology +/- 1.2%

Earnings of Note

One month expected move charts with this Friday's bullish/bearish consensus highlighted, via Options AI technology. Most recent earnings move (the following trading day, close and intraday) listed.

Monday 4:05pm | INO +/-15.2% | Last earnings close/intraday +8.4%/+13.44%

Monday 4:05pm | TLRY +/-13% | Last earnings close/intraday -7.54%/-8.66%

Tuesday 6:00am | NIO +/-13.3% | Last earnings close/intraday -8%/-10%

Wednesday 4:05pm | CSCO +/-4.8% | Last earnings close/intraday +4.5%/6.3%

Wednesday 4:05pm | LYFT +/-9.4% | Last earnings close/intraday +21.7%/+28.6%

Thursday 4:30pm | BIDU +/-6.6% | Last earnings close/intraday +2.0%/12.3%

Friday 7:00am | DKNG +/-11.5% | Last earnings close/intraday +15%/+16.%

Posted-In: Options Markets Trading Ideas

