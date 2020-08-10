Weekly Expected Moves For SPY, INO, DKNG, CSCO, LYFT And More

VIX closed Friday at 22.20, down on the week and the lowest level since the Spring.

Last week's expected move in SPY +/- 1.4%

Last week’s actual move SPY: +2.4%

Earnings of note this week from Inovio (NASDAQ: INO), Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), Draft Kings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and more.

One month expected move charts with this Friday's bullish and bearish consensus highlighted, via Options AI technology. The expected move should be used to determine potential risk/reward in a stock as priced in the options market and then used for strike selection and strategy type on options trades.

This week’s expected move in the SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY), via Options AI technology +/- 1.2%

Earnings of Note

Monday 4:05pm | INO +/-15.2% | Last earnings close/intraday +8.4%/+13.44%

Monday 4:05pm | TLRY +/-13% | Last earnings close/intraday -7.54%/-8.66%

Tuesday 6:00am | NIO +/-13.3% | Last earnings close/intraday -8%/-10%

Wednesday 4:05pm | CSCO +/-4.8% | Last earnings close/intraday +4.5%/6.3%

Wednesday 4:05pm | LYFT +/-9.4% | Last earnings close/intraday +21.7%/+28.6%

Thursday 4:30pm | BIDU +/-6.6% | Last earnings close/intraday +2.0%/12.3%

Friday 7:00am | DKNG +/-11.5% | Last earnings close/intraday +15%/+16.%