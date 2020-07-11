The Story Behind The Ticker: Best Buy

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is one of the largest consumer electronics retailers in the United States.

Best Buy started in 1966 as an audio-specialty store. It was originally called Sound of Music. It wasn’t until 1983 when it was renamed to Best Buy as consumer electronics started to take up more and more of its shelf space.

Although Best Buy’s ticker, BBY, is pretty self-explanatory (and really close to Bed Bath & Beyond’s (NASDAQ: BBBY), one can only imagine what it would be if the name never changed from Sound of Music.

