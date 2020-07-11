Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Story Behind The Ticker: Best Buy
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2020 11:45am   Comments
Share:
The Story Behind The Ticker: Best Buy

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) is one of the largest consumer electronics retailers in the United States. 

Best Buy started in 1966 as an audio-specialty store. It was originally called Sound of Music. It wasn’t until 1983 when it was renamed to Best Buy as consumer electronics started to take up more and more of its shelf space.

Although Best Buy’s ticker, BBY, is pretty self-explanatory (and really close to Bed Bath & Beyond’s (NASDAQ: BBBY), one can only imagine what it would be if the name never changed from Sound of Music.

See Also:

The Story Behind The Ticker: Avis Budget

The Story Behind The Ticker: National Vision

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY)

A Look Into Best Buy's Price Over Earnings
Barron's Picks And Pans: Biden, ESG And Reopening Picks
Can The Pandemic Become A New Era For D2C Startups?
Apple Consumers And Advertisers Spent More Than $500B At The App Store In 2019
In Consumers We Trust: 3 Leveraged ETFs That Surged In April
The Street Debates Whether Best Buy Investors Should Buy The Dip
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: story behind the tickerEducation General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com