Survey: 2 In 3 Americans To Practice Social Distancing After Official Restrictions Are Lifted

How willing are Americans to continue practicing social distancing, even after official guidelines are lifted?

Whether it be utilizing social distancing techniques or finding ways to keep busy during quarantine, maintaining 6 feet of distance between others is a new and unheard-of challenge for much of the world.

Every week, Benzinga releases nationally sampled consumer sentiment survey data related to the coronavirus impact. Our recent survey addresses the rate at which Americans intend to continue practicing social distancing.

Overall, two out of three Americans told the Benzinga data team they will continue to practice social distancing even if official restrictions are no longer in effect.

A slim 17.8% of those surveyed say they will not continue to practice social distancing.

The remainder of Americans, 15.5%, say they are undecided whether they’ll continue to practice social distancing in public venues throughout the rest of this year.

This study was conducted by Benzinga in June 2020 and included the responses of a diverse population of American adults 18 or older. The study reflects the results from over 1,500 American adults on their thoughts and views pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.