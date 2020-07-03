Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This Day In Market History: Charles Dow's First Stock Index
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 03, 2020 9:45am   Comments
Share:
This Day In Market History: Charles Dow's First Stock Index

Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date.

What Happened? On this day in 1884, Charles Dow created the first modern American stock index.

Where The Market Was: Dow’s original index predates the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. Today, the Dow is trading at 24,307.18 and the S&P 500 is trading at 2,726.71.

What Else Was Going On In The World? In 1884, Mark Twain published “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” The world’s first roller coaster opened at Coney Island in New York. Standard rent in the U.S. at the time was $72 per year.

First Dow Jones Precurser: Charles Dow’s legacy lives on to this day, and his Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the most popular measures of the entire U.S. stock market.

Dow’s first venture into U.S. stock index creation occurred in 1884 when he published his first index of public U.S. companies in his two-page financial bulletin “Consumer Afternoon Letter.”

Dow’s original index consisted of just 11 stocks. Nine of the 11 stocks were railroads: Chicago & North Western, Delaware, Lackawanna & Western, Lake Shore, New York Central, St. Paul, Northern Pacific, Union Pacific, Missouri Pacific and Louisville & Nashville. The other two stocks in Dow’s original index were steamship company Pacific Mail and telegraph company Western Union.

Twelve years later in 1896, Dow created a new index comprised of 12 industrial companies only, which would eventually evolve into the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average traders use to this day.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DJIA)

2 Reasons Spiking COVID-19 Cases Doesn't Mean You Should Be Dumping Stocks
Survey Results: Investors Have No Idea Where The Market Is Headed Next
Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead: 'How Long Can Tech Lead?'
Trump Says China Trade Deal 'Fully Intact' After Mixed Messages From Navarro
Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead: 'A New Expansion'
Pros Talk Rotation To Value Stocks, Chances Of 'V-Shape' Recovery
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Charles Dow this day in market historyEducation Top Stories Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com