Trading Toward $1 Million In 2020
Ross Cameron - Warrior Trading  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
June 19, 2020 12:53pm   Comments
Trading Toward $1 Million In 2020

Anyone following the market right now knows it’s the Wild West at the moment. While that’s been a point of caution for some investors, the sheer volatility has made the kind of stocks I tend to trades absolutely skyrocket.

Case in point, last week saw me log two +$100k trading days, the two best days of my career. Now, this past week has seen two more record-breaking days top even those by more than 50%. My new best trading day ever, June 17, 2020, sits at a gross profit of $224,397.91, more than $90,000 larger than the $132,000 last week’s record-breaking day. I followed that up with a $153,000 green day on Wednesday.

The big names for the week should be familiar to traders since they made some incredible moves that I was fortunate enough to be tuned in on at the time.

Wednesday saw Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) as the leading gapper in the premarket, surging from a Tuesday close of 2.65 to opening Wednesday at $16 and squeezing to a high just below $23. And despite not being able to use margin to buy shares, limiting me to my cash account, I was able to find some unreal upside simply by buying dips as the stock broke above VWAP. CARV ended up as my biggest green stock this week at a little over $181,000

I also had some strong trades in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN), which made an intraday move from $4.80 to a high of $18.90. I was quick enough to find a good entry in the circuit breaker halt and add on the way up for just over $40,000 gross profit.

Of course, the big mover from this week was Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE), which I didn’t trade on Tuesday when it had that huge move above $36 late in the day, but did catch on Thursday as it made moves in the first few hours of trading. I received a lot of good news from Warrior Trading Student who followed this stock higher both days, and I’m happy to have gotten a piece of it as well for a little under $134,000.

This has been another crazy week in a series of increasingly wild sessions. As I write this, my account is up almost 500% from where I started the month, I’m just two days from topping my longest green-streak ever and I’m already well past my best annual profits after less than 6 months. I don’t want to jinx it, but I’m well on my way to making 2020 a $1 million year.

I’m still trying to remain alert to overplaying my hand since every week I seem to take more trades. It’s simply that this market has rewarded aggressive trading. So, for now, I’m going to continue to approach the market that way.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Warrior TradingEducation General

