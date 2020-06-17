Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Roku's 2017 IPO Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the past three years generally experienced some big gains. In fact, Since Sept. 28, 2017, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return is 30.6%.

On that day, Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) held its IPO, and IPO investors have outperformed the market in the years that have followed.

Roku’s Big Debut: Digital media device maker Roku was founded in 2002 and made the move to go public 15 years later. It priced its IPO at $14 per share, the high end of its targeted range of between $12 and $14. Roku raised $250 million by selling 18 million shares.

At the time of its IPO, the company was valued at $2 billion.

After selling IPO shares at $14, Roku shares hit the ground running, soaring up to $28.80 during the frenzy surrounding its IPO. After only a brief pullback back below $20, Roku began another push higher in late 2017, ultimately peaking at $58.80. That peak roughly coincided with the launch of the Roku Channel, Roku’s own free, ad-supported streaming channel.

Roku made another surge to new highs of $77.57 in mid-2018 before pulling back to a 2018 low of $26.30 in December of that year.

Recent News: Fortunately for investors, 2019 was a huge year for Roku, and the stock soared to its current all-time high of $176.55 by the middle of the year.

The COVID-19 sell-off sent the stock as low as $58.22 in March 2020, but it has since rebounded to above $120. The stock’s recent highs come following unsubstantiated rumors that Google parent company Alphabet, Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be interested in a buyout.

2020 And Beyond: At the stock’s current level, $1,000 worth of Roku IPO stock in 2014 would be worth about $8,604 today.

Looking ahead, analysts see even more gains ahead in 2020. The average price target among the 19 analysts covering the stock is $141 suggesting 16.9% upside from current levels.

