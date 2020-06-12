Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Adobe Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500's (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Adobe’s Big Decade: One top performer of the last decade was digital media software company Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE).

Adobe has spent the past decade building a dominant market position in the high-growth field of creative software. Key products include Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. In addition, it has generated impressive cash flow from its high-margin software business that it has used to aggressively buy back stock.

Adobe shares started the 2010s trading at $37.09 and hit their decade low of $22.67 in late 2011. Adobe shares then went on a tear for the next eight years. Not even a major security breach in 2013 that exposed records of 150 million customers could keep the stock down for long.

Adobe hit $100 for the first time in 2016, $200 for the first time in 2018, and eclipsed $300 in mid-2019. Adobe shares made it as high as $386.74 in February of this year before the COVID-19 market sell-off. Adobe briefly fell back as low as $255.13 in March before quickly bouncing back.

2020 And Beyond: Adobe broke out to new all-time highs during the broad market rebound in May, peaking at $409.98 just this week.

Overall, Adobe has been a home run investment over the past 10 years. In fact, $1,000 worth of Adobe stock in 2010 would be worth about $12,600 today.

Looking ahead, analysts expect Adobe to cool off a bit in the coming months. The average price target among the 23 analysts covering the stock is $350, suggesting 11.9% downside from current levels.

