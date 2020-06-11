Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Lululemon Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 11, 2020 1:17pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Lululemon Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500's (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Lululemon’s Big Decade: One top performer of the last decade was athletic apparel company Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU).

Lululemon was one of the biggest beneficiaries of a rise in “athleisure” as a fashion trend in the 2010s. The company started out the decade by appearing on Fortune’s Fastest-Growing Companies list for three consecutive years. Lululemon also spent the decade expanding its business outside of mostly women’s yoga pants and into a wide range of products for both women and men. The company also expanded into Europe in 2014.

Lululemon shares started the 2010s trading at $15.46 and hit its decade low of $12.88 in February 2010. Lululemon shares then went on a tear for the next two years, eventually peaking at $81.09 in early 2012.

From there, Lululemon spent the next six years trading mostly sideways in a range between around $50 and $80. The stock finally broke out to the upside in early 2018. Lululemon hit $100 in mid-218 and $200 in early 2019, ultimately reaching $266.20 before the COVID-19 sell-off in March 2020.

2020 And Beyond: Lululemon broke out to new all-time highs during the broad market rebound in recent months, peaking at $324.70 in early June.

Overall, Lululemon has been a home run investment over the past 10 years. In fact, $1,000 worth of Lululemon stock in 2010 would be worth about $15,400 today.

Looking ahead, analysts expect Lululemon to cool off a bit in the coming months. The average price target among the 30 analysts covering the stock is $286.50, suggesting 9.9% downside from current levels.

Related Links:

Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Marathon Oil Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In The 2014 GrubHub IPO Would Be Worth Today

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU)

It's Not All COVID-19 And The Fed: Lululemon Reports After Close, And Airline Stocks Dive
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In Lululemon Ahead Of Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Jobless Claims Report
7 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For June 11, 2020
This Week's Spotlights: Economic Data, Earnings, COVID-19 Recovery
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Education Top Stories Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com