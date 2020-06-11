Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Lululemon Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500's (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Lululemon’s Big Decade: One top performer of the last decade was athletic apparel company Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU).

Lululemon was one of the biggest beneficiaries of a rise in “athleisure” as a fashion trend in the 2010s. The company started out the decade by appearing on Fortune’s Fastest-Growing Companies list for three consecutive years. Lululemon also spent the decade expanding its business outside of mostly women’s yoga pants and into a wide range of products for both women and men. The company also expanded into Europe in 2014.

Lululemon shares started the 2010s trading at $15.46 and hit its decade low of $12.88 in February 2010. Lululemon shares then went on a tear for the next two years, eventually peaking at $81.09 in early 2012.

From there, Lululemon spent the next six years trading mostly sideways in a range between around $50 and $80. The stock finally broke out to the upside in early 2018. Lululemon hit $100 in mid-218 and $200 in early 2019, ultimately reaching $266.20 before the COVID-19 sell-off in March 2020.

2020 And Beyond: Lululemon broke out to new all-time highs during the broad market rebound in recent months, peaking at $324.70 in early June.

Overall, Lululemon has been a home run investment over the past 10 years. In fact, $1,000 worth of Lululemon stock in 2010 would be worth about $15,400 today.

Looking ahead, analysts expect Lululemon to cool off a bit in the coming months. The average price target among the 30 analysts covering the stock is $286.50, suggesting 9.9% downside from current levels.

