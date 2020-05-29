53% Of Americans 'Very Likely' To Get Coronavirus Vaccine, Rasmussen Reports

A majority of American adults are ready and willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes available to the general public, according to a recent Rasmussen survey.

The survey of 1,000 adults was undertaken April 26-27 by way of randomized phone calls and an online questionnaire.

According to Rasmussen, the survey targeted a demographically diverse pool of respondents based on U.S. Census Bureau data.

Benzinga is covering every angle of how the coronavirus affects the financial world. For daily updates, sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

When asked “how likely are you to get the anti-COVID-19 vaccination when it becomes available?” 70% of respondents said they are “likely” to get the COVID-19 vaccine if and when it becomes available.

53% of those surveyed expressed greater enthusiasm, saying they are “very likely” to get the vaccine.

While Americans are awaiting news on a coronavirus vaccine, social media continues to be an emotional outlet for many Americans during the pandemic.

In addition, 61% of Americans see coronavirus testing as the federal government's responsibility, and not the responsibility state and local governments.