Study: 34% Of Americans Report Looking Through Their Partner's Phone Without Permission

Pew Research Center has revealed some eye-opening data surrounding the ways cellphones are impacting dynamics within romantic relationships in America.

The recent study of U.S. adults aged 18 or older was conducted last year between Oct. 16-28. Adults were asked several questions pertaining to tech’s impact on romance. Adults were able to participate in the study if and only if they're currently in a romantic relationship.

The following are some of the highlights from the Pew study, including the rates at which Americans report their phones having a negative impact on their romantic relationships.

Love In The Future

In what might be a telling sign of how tech is impacting attention spans, 51% of respondents say their partner is often distracted by a cellphone when attempting to speak with them.

On a similar note, 40% of those surveyed are in fact bothered by the amount of time their partner spends on their cell phone.

One out of every three American adults, 34% to be exact, have indeed looked through their current partner's phone without any sort of permission or consent.

This data surrounding the impact modern technology tech has had on dating might not come as a shock, particularly with the growing participation rates in the online data arena globally.

