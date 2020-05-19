AccuWeather Expert Reveals 'Above-Normal' 2020 Hurricane Season Forecast

Ready or not, hurricane season in the United States is near — and with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s vital to stay abreast of storm forecasts.

In the United States, hurricane season spans from June 1 to Nov. 30. Hurricane season consists of hurricanes, tropical storms and tropical depressions.

Dan Kottlowksi, hurricane expert at AccuWeather, delivered an important message for Atlantic Ocean beachgoers.

“It’s going to be an above-normal season. On a normal year, we have around 12 storms, six hurricanes and roughly three major hurricanes,” Kottlowski said in an AccuWeather interview.

Kottlowski’s team predicts the following number of named storms, overall hurricanes and major hurricanes to occur in 2020: