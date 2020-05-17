Market Overview

The Story Behind The Ticker: National Vision
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 17, 2020 9:31am   Comments
The Story Behind The Ticker: National Vision

Having good vision is important, and National Vision (NASDAQ: EYE) wants you to see that.

National Vision is a U.S.-based optical retailer. The company’s mission is to “make quality eye care and eyewear affordable and accessible to all Americans.” It achieves this through providing eye exams, eyeglasses and contact lenses to “cost-conscious and low-income consumers.”

The company was actually founded to operate Vision Centers for Walmart (NYSE: WMT) in 1990. In 2005, Berkshire Partners acquired National Vision and America’s Best Eyeglasses & Contacts and merged the two companies.

More acquisitions by National Vision followed, but the company “remains focused on making quality eye care and eyewear more affordable and accessible as we continue to expand across the country,” which makes its ticker EYE befitting.

