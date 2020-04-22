Market Overview

Here's How Much Investing $100 In Delta Stock In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 22, 2020
Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Delta’s Difficult Decade

One lackluster investment of the last decade was U.S. airline Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL).

Delta Air Lines kicked off the 2010s by completing its integration with Northwest Airlines, which it acquired back in 2008. In 2010, Delta also announced a $2 billion investment to improve customer experience, including in-seat video for all passengers on widebody aircraft.

In 2013, Delta acquired a 49% stake in UK airline Virgin Atlantic.

In late 2016, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) took a new stake in Delta, giving investors a vote of confidence in the long-term outlook for the stock.

By 2017, Delta reported record pre-tax profits of $6.1 billion. That same year, Delta acquired a 49% ownership stake in Aeromexico.

Delta started the 2010s trading at around $11.20. For most of the first three years of the decade, the stock traded between around $7 and $14, dropping to its decade low of $6.41 in mid-2011.

Delta broke out above $15 in early 2013, soaring as high as $52.77 in late 2015.

2020 And Beyond

Delta ultimately reached its decade high of $63.44 in mid-2019.

Unfortunately, the stock has taken a nosedive thanks to COVID-19, dropping to a new multi-year low of $19.10 before bouncing back to around $24.

Given the recent sell-off, $100 worth of Delta IPO stock in 2010 would be worth about $205 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts are optimistic Delta can regain altitude in 2020. The average price target among the 16 analysts covering the stock is $38.50, suggesting 60.6% upside from current levels.

