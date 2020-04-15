Here's How Much Investing $100 In UnitedHealth Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500's (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

UnitedHealth’s Big Decade

One spectacular investment of the last decade was U.S. health insurance giant UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH).

The U.S. health care business evolved significantly over the past 10 years and was a hot political topic throughout the decade.

United’s game plan was to remain adaptive via a series of acquisitions, including Logistics Health, XLHealth, CatamaranRx, Rally Health, Davita Medical Group, Equian and PatientsLikeMe. The company’s Optum unit was a particularly strong revenue growth source throughout the decade.

UnitedHealth shares began the 2010s trading at around $31.50. By mid-2010, the stock had dropped to $27.13, its lowest point of the decade. From there, shares marched steadily higher with few interruptions for the next eight years. UnitedHeath hit $100 in late 2014, $200 in mid-2017 and peaked at $287.97 in late 2018.

The stock spent most of 2019 consolidating in a trading range between $210 and $270 before breaking out to new highs to close out the year.

2020 And Beyond

UnitedHealth reached a new all-time high of $306.71 in February before the COVID-19 outbreak dragged down the market.

Despite the recent sell-off, $100 worth of UnitedHealth stock in 2010 would be worth about $942 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts are optimistic UnitedHealth will recover to make new all-time highs this year. The average price target among the 24 analysts covering the stock is $321.50, suggesting 23.1% upside from current levels.

