Here's How Much Investing $100 In The 2013 America Airlines IPO Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

American’s Big Decade

One disastrous investment of the last decade was U.S. airline American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL).

American Airlines kicked off the 2010s with news of its parent company AMR declaring bankruptcy on Nov. 29, 2011. With its stock trading under $1 per share, American was delisted from the NYSE in January 2012. So $100 of American Airlines stock purchased in 2010 would be worth $0 today.

However, after merging with the former U.S. Airways, American emerged from bankruptcy and held an IPO in 2013, selling shares of the new stock for $25.

New American shares made it above $50 for the first time in early 2015 and climbed as high as $56.20 before losing altitude once again. American dropped back to $24.85 by mid-2016 before the stock got a major lift from a big-name investor.

In late 2016, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) took a new stake in American, sending the stock to its highest point of the decade shortly thereafter.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In Boeing Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

2020 And Beyond

American reached its decade high of $59.08 in early 2018.

Unfortunately, the stock has taken a nosedive thanks to COVID-19, dropping to a new all-time low of $9.09 before bouncing back to around $12.

Given the recent sell-off, $100 worth of American IPO stock in 2013 would be worth about $47 today.

Looking ahead, analysts are optimistic American can regain its footing in 2020. The average price target among the 16 analysts covering the stock is $13, suggesting 11% upside from current levels.