Here's How Much Investing $100 In Boeing Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500's (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Boeing’s Difficult Decade

For most of the 2010s, Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) business was booming.

Boeing’s decade started off on an optimistic note when it unveiled the 737 Max in August 2011. By the end of the year, the company reported 600 order commitments from eight different airlines. By 2014, that number had grown to 2,000 planes.

The problems started in October 2018 when Lion Air Flight 610 from Jakarta, Indonesia crashed moments after takeoff, killing 189 people. In March 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed six minutes after takeoff, killing another 157 people. Global regulators subsequently grounded all 387 737 Max aircraft in operation, and they remain grounded to this day.

Boeing shares started the 2010s trading at around $56. Boeing soon hit its low point of the decade, trading down to $56.01 by mid-2011.

From there, the stock took off, breaking above $100 by mid-2013 and trading mostly between $100 and $150 for the next three years.

Boeing eventually broke out once again, pushing as high as $446.01 in early 2019. Unfortunately, that level would mark its high point of the last 10 years.

2020 And Beyond

After a solid decade in the 2010s, COVID-19 has sent Boeing shares tumbling all the way back down below $140.

But given the stock’s strong performance for most of the 2010s, it’s been far from a disaster for long-term investors. In fact, $100 worth of Boeing stock in 2010 would be worth $242 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts expect Boeing will bounce back in 2020. The average price target among the 20 analysts covering the stock is $164, suggesting 20.4% upside from current levels.

