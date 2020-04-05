Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Story Behind The Ticker: Vail Resorts

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2020 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
The Story Behind The Ticker: Vail Resorts

At first glance, Vail Resort’s (NYSE: MTN) ticker may seem unrelated to the company’s name, and that’s partially true. It’s related to the company’s heritage and what it does as a business.

Vail Resorts is an operator of mountain resorts and ski areas across the globe. It’s safe to say the company knows its way around the mountains, hence its ticker symbol, MTN.

The company was started by two World War II veterans who hiked what came to be known as Vail Mountain. They spent a few years building the resort, and in 1962 Vail was born. It went on to become one of the most well-known ski resorts in the world.

See Also:

The Story Behind The Ticker: DMC Global

The Story Behind The Ticker: Constellation Brands

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MTN)

144 Biggest Movers From Friday
88 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Education Travel General Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga