The Wealthiest Zodiac Signs In The NBA
Are zodiac signs giving NBA players a competitive and financial advantage over one another?
Benzinga analyzed data from the 2020 NBA All-Star roster to determine which horoscope [hawr-uh-skohp] signs are earning the highest salaries during the 2019-2020 season.
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic canceling NBA games indefinitely, we thought it would be interesting to see what the stars have to say about our favorite basketball players financial success.
Distribution of 2020 NBA Salaries By Zodiac Sign
Here's are the richest salaries by zodiac sign for the 2020 NBA All-Stars:
- Aries March 21–April 19: $35.7 Million
- Taurus April 20–May 20: $74.7 Million
- Gemini May 21–June 20: N/A
- Cancer June 21–July 22: $119.2 Million
- Leo July 23–August 22: $30.6 Million
- Virgo August 23–September 22: $87.9 Million
- Libra September 23–October 22: N/A
- Scorpio October 23–November 21: $65.7 Million
- Sagittarius November 22–December 21: $25.8 Million
- Capricorn December 22–January 19: $37.4 Million
- Aquarius January 20–February 18: N/A
- Pisces February 19–March 20: $95.6 Million
NBA 2020 All-Star Rosters
Team LeBron
- Anthony Davis
- James Harden
- Kawhi Leonard
- Luka Doncic
- LeBron James
- Devin Booker
- Chris Paul
- Damian Lillard
- Nikola Jokic
- Ben Simmons
- Domantas Sabonis
- Jayson Tatum
- Russell Westbrook
Team Giannis
- Joel Embiid
- Pascal Siakam
- Kemba Walker
- Trae Young
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Ben Adebayo
- Brandon Ingram
- Donovan Mitchell
- Jimmy Butler
- Rudy Gobert
- Kyle Lowry
- Khris Middleton
In the NBA, data shows all-star players with the Cancer zodiac sign are dominating the salary game and making more than all other all-star zodiac signs ($119.2 million total in the 2019-2020 season).
Not far behind Cancer are Pisces ($95.6 million) and Virgo ($87.9 million) rounding out the top 3 highest-earning horoscope signs for the 2019-2020 season.
What’s more is three star signs failed to receive any representation in this year’s study. Gemini, Libra and Aquarius star signs were nowhere to be found on this year’s NBA All-Star rosters.
Does this data suggest horoscopes are helping drive NBA players salaries through the roof? The answer may be written somewhere in the stars.
