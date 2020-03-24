Market Overview

Why Cigna's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2020 3:32pm   Comments
Cigna (NYSE: CI) shares are trading higher after receiving an upgrade.

Raymond James upgraded Cigna's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. The firm also added the stock to its Analyst Current Favorite list.

Cigna is a provider of pharmacy benefit management and health care insurance services. The company has contracts with Anthem and the Department of Defense.

The company’s shares were trading up 10.96% at $144.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $224.64 and a 52-week low of $118.50.

Latest Ratings for CI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Raymond JamesUpgradesOutperformStrong Buy
Mar 2020Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2020Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

