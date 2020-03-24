Why Cigna's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Cigna (NYSE: CI) shares are trading higher after receiving an upgrade.
Raymond James upgraded Cigna's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. The firm also added the stock to its Analyst Current Favorite list.
Cigna is a provider of pharmacy benefit management and health care insurance services. The company has contracts with Anthem and the Department of Defense.
The company’s shares were trading up 10.96% at $144.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $224.64 and a 52-week low of $118.50.
Latest Ratings for CI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2020
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Outperform
|Strong Buy
|Mar 2020
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Feb 2020
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
