The Story Behind The Ticker: DMC Global

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2020 4:42pm   Comments
Every company wants explosive growth, but for the Colorado-based metalworking company, DMC Global (NASDAQ: BOOM), explosiveness is the name of their game.

Being Explosive

The company has two segments: perforation and explosive metalworking. The latter is where the company gets its explosive ticker. Explosive metalworking is where explosives are used to perform metal cladding and shock synthesis, instead of a punch or press. 

To further the company’s relationship with explosives, its main product is an explosion-welded clad metal plate.

Global Isn't Only A Name

Although explosiveness is a big part of the company, it's much more than that. DMC Global also has a hand in the oil & gas industry. In its perforating segment, the business designs and manufactures well-completion systems under the name DynaEnergetics, whereas its explosive welding business operates under the name NobelClad.

While it’s safe to say a lot of companies don’t put much thought into its ticker, DMC Global ignited thought into its ticker symbol.

