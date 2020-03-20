5 Ways You Can Work Out During The Coronavirus Crisis

We're not getting out much right now. But "can't get out" doesn't have to mean "can't get a workout."

Here are five ways we'll still be able to get our sweat on during our collective coronavirus self-quarantine.

Connected Stationary Bike

It is not a coincidence that Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) stock was up more than 14% Monday as the rest of the market coasted downhill. Still making fun of Peloton now?

While the online-connected exercise biking company did close its in-person New York and London studios and retail showrooms as the virus spread across the country, the company's stationary bikes with subscription programming that streams into your home is one of the trendiest ways you can get your endorphins flowing and burn calories while remaining comfortably socially distanced from everyone else.

Another connected bike-riding option is from the Canadian company Zwift. With the Zwift set-up, users hook their own bike up to a rig and then connect to an app that lets you simulate riding at several locations around the world. The Zwift platform also works for runners using a treadmill, all without risking speading the virus.

Or How About Just Go For a Real Bike Ride?

Quarantining to avoid spreading the virus is one thing. If you think or know you are infected, doctors are imploring you to stay isolated. But self-isolation to avoid contracting the virus is different — the main thing is to avoid close contact with others, thus minimizing risk of spread.

We've seen a surge in cycling since the beginning of March, with warmer temperatures and after recommendations from @NYCMayor and @nycHealthy regarding COVID-19. This week we've seen a 50+% increase in cycling on all East River Bridges (vs 2019).https://t.co/LU74aCrDf2 pic.twitter.com/fOxqT8idjr — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) March 11, 2020

It's OK to exercise outside, as long as you can keep a safe distance - about 6 feet - from strangers. Harvard Medical School says it is not only OK, but suggests getting out for walks, runs or other exercise.

The New York City Department of Transportation said last week that the number of cyclists is up in the city. It is probably partly because it's getting warmer, but also because more people are biking instead of taking public transportation to avoid other people. But it's also a good way to get more exercise when the gym is closed or your basketball league has canceled all its games.

Runners, You Can Still Log Your Miles

You don't want to go enter a road race: those giant masses of runners at the starting line would be a public health nightmare right now. But if you have a runner's high addiction, don't worry. You can get your fix. Solo runs are good — experts say it's actually safer to be outside doing something by yourself than inside.

Health experts do suggest avoiding long, intense runs for a while, because they can tax your body's defense system and might make you more susceptible to infection.

Other At-Home Workouts

Anybody who travels a lot and tries to get regular exercise has looked into ways to turn a hotel room into a small personal gym. Body weight exercises, like pushups, squats or dips, can be done anywhere, including your own den of quarantine. People who can't go to the gym because of coronavirus are in the same boat as those who don't have time to go and can try these microworkouts at home.

What If You Miss The Camaraderie Of The Gym?

Some people like their workouts around other people. Seeing other people working out can be motivating and encouraging. In Spain and Italy, people have figured out how to do joint workouts with social distance. Behold the balcony fitness class.

