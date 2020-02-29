4 Micro Workouts For When You're Too Busy To Go To The Gym

You’re a busy professional.

Dedicating an hour every day to work out seems impossible.

But did you know that a quick 11-minute workout with 1 minute of intense activity can be as effective as the 45 minutes you’d spend in the gym?

These short exercises, commonly referred to as micro workouts, are slowly gaining popularity among many professionals who can’t find time to go to the gym. They are a great way to get your heart rate elevated and burn those extra calories.

If you're too busy to go to the gym, consider introducing one of these four micro workouts into your daily routine.

Stair Climbing

Climbing stairs is often recommended for people who want to lose weight.

Even if your goal is not to lose weight, stair climbing can be a useful exercise. Other than helping with your cardiovascular health, stair climbing promotes general fitness and development of overall leg strength.

To perform this exercise, walk up and down a flight of stairs several times.

Is this too easy?

Add variations to the exercise. You can increase your pace or add lunges at the top.

Jumping Jacks (With A Twist)

Jumping jacks are among the most underrated yet most effective body weight exercises.

Despite being extremely simple, jumping jacks improve your cardio health, agility and work all major muscle groups.

To enjoy the full benefits of this micro exercise, incorporate a deep squat with the jumping jacks. Do 30 jumping jacks followed by 30 deep squats.

And here’s the best part.

Jumping jacks can be performed by anyone — from a toddler to a senior citizen.

Tabata Training

If you’re really short on time, you can do a 4-minute Tabata training.

This training program entails working hard for 20 seconds, then resting for 10 seconds. To complete this exercise, perform eight sets, which amounts to 4 minutes.

For this training program, you can choose any exercise you wish to perform. You can do pushups, squats, mountain climbers or burpees.

Here’s how to do it:

Bodyweight squats for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Pushups for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds.

Repeat the cycle four times to complete 4 minutes of the workout.

Single-Leg Chair Squats

Sounds easy, right?

However, this exercise is extremely challenging and can be a great way to improve your stability and leg strength.

To perform this exercise, stand in front of a chair and lift one leg in front of you. Then squat as if you're going to sit down.

However, don’t let your weight rest on the chair. Push back up to a standing position and squeeze your glutes.

Do this ten times for three sets.

If this is too hard, you can sit down at the bottom of the movement or perform a basic squat.

Some of these workouts can even be performed at the office.

Instead of making excuses that you don’t have time to exercise, keep healthy by adopting one of these four micro exercises.