7 Books To Read Before You Quit Your Job

Have you been thinking about a career change?

You’re not alone.

Approximately 3.2 million Americans quit their job every month, with 33% of the employed population having thoughts of quitting in the last three months, according to a CNBC/SurveyMonkey survey.

While it's easy to envision yourself as a successful entrepreneur, its essential to remember that 50% of startups don't make it past the five-year mark.

To avoid being part of this grim statistic, read these seven books before quitting your job.

'Rich Dad’s Before You Quit Your Job' — Robert T. Kiyosaki

Transitioning from an employee to an entrepreneur isn’t easy. You give up the security of a paycheck to probably work for months without pay.

Robert Kiyosaki’s book “Rich Dad’s Before You Quit Your Job" takes you on a step-by-step journey to starting and running your business.

In the book, Kiyosaki explains the need to first “learn the ropes” before taking the leap into entrepreneurship. Take time to learn how to run a business before starting your own. This could be through an internship position or by reading widely.

Are you willing to work for months without pay? This book will give you a reality check on whether you want to quit your job. After reading this book, you may not want to give two weeks' notice.

But if you're determined to start your business, this book is a goldmine.

'The Four-Hour Work Week' — Tim Ferris

Let’s be honest.

You want to quit your job so that you can make more money in less time, right?

In his book “The Four-Hour Work Week,” Tim Ferris shares a blueprint on how to do this.

One of the most important topics you’ll learn from this book is the power of outsourcing. For you to build a successful business, you need to focus on what gives you joy and outsource other strenuous jobs.

If you’re looking to quit your job and start an online business, this book is a must-read.

'The Compound Effect' — Darren Hardy

Darren Hardy’s book “The Compound Effect” gives a formula for success and living an extraordinary life.

In the book, Hardy, an executive success mentor, talks about the power of small actions performed consistently over time. From this book, you’ll learn:

How to create the perfect morning routine.

How to develop positive habits that last a lifetime.

The power of consistency.

How to be exceptional in everything you do.

"The Compound Effect" is the perfect book to introduce you to habits you’ll need to succeed as an entrepreneur.

'What Color Is Your Parachute? 2020: A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career Changers' — Richard N. Bolles

It's perhaps one of the bestselling career advice books of all time.

This book has been in circulation since 1970, with an updated version coming every year to keep up with occupational trends.

If you’re thinking of switching jobs, this is the perfect book for you. The book covers all the basics on how to improve your marketable skills, interview etiquett and resume.

Are you stuck on what you want to do with your life?

In "What Color Is Your Parachute?" Bolles provides exercises to help you discover your inner purpose. These include a flower test and the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator test.

Whether you’re thinking of starting your own business or switching jobs, this book has something for everyone.

'Pitch Anything' — Oren Klaf

If you want to motivate others, raise capital, gain traction for your ideas or even land a job, this is the book for you.

"Pitch Anything" is a must-have for any looking to improve their "pitching and sales game."

Klaf guides you on how to present, persuade and win deals using a six-step pitching process that entails:

Setting the frame.

Telling the story.

Revealing the intrigue.

Offering the prize.

Nailing the hook point.

Getting the deal.

If you come from a non-sales background and are looking to start your business, this is the perfect book for you.

'Crush It' — Gary Vaynerchuk

Are you quitting your job to pursue your passion?

Gary Vaynerchuk’s first book, "Crush It," offers a step-by-step guide on how to turn your passion and interests into an income-generating business. In the book, Vaynerchuk reveals the strategies and technologies he used to upscale his family’s wine business.

If you’re looking to start a business based on your hobbies and passion, this book is a good start. From the book, you'll learn how to use social media and the internet to help build your brand.

The book is simple, honest and straight to the point, just like Vaynerchuk.

'Get a Life, Not a Job: Do What You Love and Let Your Talents Work for You' — Paula Caligiuri

Why settle for one income stream when you can diversify?

“Get a Life, Not a Job” teaches you how to diversify your income streams and build a life. The book mentions streams such as signing your apartment up for Airbnb, tutoring and earning from your hobbies.

Although it may seem hard to fit in extra tasks in your already busy schedule, this book will teach you how to build a multifaceted income stream while maintaining a career.