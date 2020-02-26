Here's How Much Investing $100 In Salesforce Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Salesforce’s Big Decade

One of the market leaders of the past decade was cloud-based customer relationship services giant salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

Salesforce entered the 2010s just six years removed from its 2004 IPO in which it raised a modest $110 million.

Salesforce seemed to make all the right moves in the past decade, and investors were rewarded handsomely. In 2012, Salesforce released Salesforce Marketing Cloud. In 2013, it began focusing on mobile services. In the second half of the decade, Salesforce began ramping up its acquisitions. In 2016 alone, the company completed 12 major acquisitions including a $6.5 billion deal for MuleSoft.

Salesforce ended the decade with its biggest buyout in history in 2019, a $15.7 billion takeover of Tableau Software.

Salesforce issued a four-to-one stock split back in 2013, so all the prices mentioned below are on split-adjusted terms.

Salesforce shares started the 2010s trading at around $18.70. The stock dipped as low as $15.07 in early 2010, its lowest point of the decade. From that point forward, Salesforce shares marched steadily higher, reaching $67 by early 2014.

Salesforce reached $82.90 in late 2015 before pulling back sharply to as low as $52.60 in early 2016. Much of the weakness was tied to concerns over slowing growth and steep valuations in the cloud-based software space.

2020 And Beyond

Salesforce broke out to new highs later that year and made it as high as $167.56 in mid-2019, its high water mark of the 2010s.

The stock has since pushed as high as $195.72, and Salesforce investors have been some of the biggest market winners of the past decade. In fact, $100 worth of Salesforce stock in 2010 would be worth about $1,098 today.

Looking ahead, analysts expect a relatively quiet year from Salesforce in 2020. The average price target among the 39 analysts covering the stock is $200, suggesting just 5.6% upside from current levels.

