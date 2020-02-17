Here's How Much Investing $100 In Walmart Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Walmart’s Difficult Decade

One of the market laggards of the past decade was retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT).

The 2010s were a transformative decade for Walmart. The company was forced to invest heavily in an aggressive transition to online sales to keep pace with e-commerce leader Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Walmart started the decade as almost an exclusively brick-and mortar business. However, by 2015, the company had upped its annual e-commerce investment from $1 billion to between $1.2 billion and $1.5 billion.

Walmart acquired e-commerce site Jet.com for $3.3 billion in 2016. The company has also been investing in same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Walmart appears to be poised to continue its investing and innovation in the 2020s, recently announcing an $11 billion commitment to store redesigns, including the addition of autonomous floor cleaners, shelf scanners and unloaders.

Walmart shares started the 2010s trading at around $54. The stock dipped as low as $47.77 in mid-2010, its lowest point of the decade. From that point forward, Walmart shares marched steadily higher, reaching $90.97 by the beginning of 2015.

The stock then plummeted as e-commerce investments began eating into earnings. Walmart traded back down to $56.30 in late 2015 before e-commerce investments began to start paying off for investors.

2020 And Beyond

Walmart finally broke out to new highs in 2017 and made it as high as $125.38 in 2019, its high water mark of the 2010s.

Though the stock has since pulled back below $120, Walmart investors still made positive returns in the 2010s. In fact, $100 worth of Walmart stock in 2010 would be worth about $286 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts expect Walmart to make new highs again in 2020. The average price target among the 30 analysts covering the stock is $130, suggesting 10.3% upside from current levels.

Related Links:

Here's How Much Investing $100 In Hershey Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Here's How Much Investing $100 In The 2014 Alibaba IPO Would Be Worth Today