Here's How Much Investing $100 In Starbucks Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Starbucks’ Big Decade

One of the market leaders of the decade was coffee giant Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX).

Starbucks continued its explosive growth in the 2010s, growing its number of locations from about 17,000 in 2010 to more than 30,000 by the end of 2019. Starbucks also tapped the international markets in the 2010s, growing its total number of overseas locations from 5,700 in 2010 to 13,100 by 2019.

Major focus points for Starbucks in the past decade have included the Starbucks Rewards program and mobile and online ordering via the Starbucks app. In addition, the company announced in 2018 that it plans to double its food menu offerings by 2021.

Starbucks issued a two-to-one stock split back in 2015, so all the prices mentioned below are on split-adjusted terms.

Starbucks shares started the 2010s trading at around $11.50. The stock dipped as low as $10.63 by February 2010, it’s lowest point of the decade. From that point forward, Starbucks shares marched steadily higher throughout the rest of the 2010s with few interruptions.

Starbucks hit $50 for the first time shortly after its 2015 split and spent most of 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 trading in a wide range of between $50 and $65.

2020 And Beyond

Starbucks broke out to the upside in early 2019 and reached its decade high of $99.72 several months later. While the stock has since stalled, Starbucks investors certainly had an excellent decade.

In fact, $100 worth of Starbucks stock in 2010 would be worth about $933 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts expect further upside will be difficult for Starbucks in 2020. The average price target among the 25 analysts covering the stock is $95, suggesting just 3.5% upside from current levels.

