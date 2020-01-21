Here's How Much Investing $100 In United Airlines Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

United’s Big Decade

One market leader of the last decade was U.S. airline United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL).

The big news of the past decade for United was its $3 billion merger with Continental. The merger was announced in May 2010 and came after United posted an $82 million loss in the first quarter of the year.

The deal was ultimately approved by shareholders and regulators, and United officially changed its name to United Continental Holdings in October 2010.

United shares started the 2010s trading at around $12.80, a level that ultimately proved to be the low point of the decade. United shares made it above $50 for the first time in 2014 and climbed as high as $74.52 in early 2015 before losing altitude once again. United dropped back to $37.41 by mid-2016 before the stock got a major lift from a big-name investor.

In late 2016, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) took a new stake in United, sending the stock to its highest point of the decade shortly thereafter.

2020 And Beyond

United reached its decade high of $97.85 in late 2018.

Despite cooling down a bit since then, the popular airline stock was a top performer over the past decade. In fact, $100 worth of United stock in 2010 would be worth $693 today.

Looking ahead, analysts expect even more gains for United in 2020. The average price target among the 17 analysts covering the stock is $110, suggesting 22.8% upside from current levels.