Here's How Much Investing $100 In Comcast Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Comcast’s Big Decade

One of the top performers of the decade was media giant Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA).

Comcast is the largest U.S. cable services provider. Approximately 44% of U.S. households subscribed to a cable service in 2019, and Comcast accounted for about 23.6% of that market.

If the 2000s were defined by Comcast’s massive acquisition of NBC Universal. Comcast took a 51% stake in January 2011 and then acquired the remaining 49% stake in the company from General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) in early 2013. Despite an increasingly difficult environment for traditional cable TV, Comcast’s ability to make timely acquisitions and innovate has created impressive returns for investors. Comcast investors are hoping the future is bright ahead of the 2020 launch if NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

See Also: Here's How Much Investing $100 In Netflix Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Comcast issued a two-to-one stock split back in 2017, so all the prices mentioned below are on split-adjusted terms.

Incredibly, Comcast shares started the 2010s trading at around $8.48. The stock dipped as low as $7.55 within the first few months of the 2010s, it’s lowest point of the decade. From that point forward, Comcast shares marched steadily higher throughout the rest of the 2010s with few interruptions.

2020 And Beyond

Comcast reached its decade high of $47.74 earlier this month.

In fact, $100 worth of Comcast stock in 2010 would be worth about $679 today, assuming reinvested dividends.