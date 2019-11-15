Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rediscovering The Virtue Of Small Size
Ross Cameron - Warrior Trading  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
November 15, 2019 12:12pm   Comments
Share:
Rediscovering The Virtue Of Small Size

Trader rehab continues and so far I’ve managed to stick within my 2,000 share size limit and $1,000 loss threshold. And, although it’s not a hard-and-fast rule, I’ve also been quicker to walk away when I have a series of losing trades if I’m not jibing with the market or I know that my heads just not in it.

The results have been refreshing. I’m currently up about $6,500 on the week on base hits, trades worth a few hundred dollars here and there. Most of my green days this week have actually been less than $1,000 since I’m not swinging for the fences, just looking for solid setups that I know I can trade consistently.

While the consistency has been nice, it was good to have one extremely strong session on Tuesday, which was by far my biggest green day of the week at almost $9,000. All of that profit came from Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN), which, despite being a thinner stock than I usually like, was actually a great candidate for my current trading handcuffs.

Because remember, while that may sound like the result of two or three massive winning trades, I’m working within a third of my typical minimum share size. I actually finished Tuesday executing more than 15 trades in APDN across two accounts, and one of my biggest winners was a buy and hold through a more than $1 move.

As I said, APDN wasn’t what I would have typically viewed as a prime trading candidate based on the size of its float alone. While it was gapping up by about 30% in premarket on news of a reverse split, I was cautious about its ability to sustain that level.

However, it turns out that the smaller size might have potentially widened the scope of my ideal setups since I can execute quicker scalps and reduce slippage. I’ll certainly be keeping that in mind as I continue working with small size.

Ultimately, this is a learning experience, as my entire trading career has been. I’m going to have to get used to this new trading style to understand its full potential. Because, as I talked about last week, these restrictions are verifiably designed to make me a more profitable trader than ever before.

Warrior Trading is a content partner of Benzinga

Posted-In: Warrior TradingEducation General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APDN)

30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
81 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Exela Technologies Falls After Q3 Results; Electromed Shares Surge
54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Cardlytics Jumps On Upbeat Q3 Results; Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge
Applied DNA Stock Plunges After Share Offering Announcement
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Staying Safe From Cannabis Contamination