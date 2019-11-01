Georgia Tech Student Gets Internship At A Fortune 500 Company By Using Sticky Notes

Job hunter Gursimran Singh found a way to make his interest in a particular company stick out.

The Georgia Tech computer science student found a way to make his message rise above the clutter of potential competitors — a few floors above — by writing it on sticky notes.

It helped that he lives across the street from NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), the Fortune 500 tech company that used to be known as National Cash Register.

Singh used the sticky notes to spell out "Hire Me" on the windows of his Atlanta apartment, facing NCR's windows across the street. Also, in case there was any question about whether he was a nice guy, he added a smiley face.

And the next morning, he got a response.

"EMAIL?" was written back in sticky notes on the NCR windows.

According to a story on the Georgia Tech website, Singh responded with his email address, taking up nearly all of his floor-to-ceiling bedroom windows. “I spent a lot on sticky notes, but it looked pretty cool,” Singh told the Georgia Tech site.

Singh then started getting emails from the company, and sent his resume — which has led to an internship with NCR. Singh said he plans to accept.

