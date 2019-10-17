5 Honeymoon Disasters And How To Avoid Them

Planning your wedding and your honeymoon can be one of the most memorable times of your life. Your big day followed up by your first vacation together as a married couple should be a joyous occasion, but it can also be one of the most stressful.

Here are some of the most common honeymoon disasters and how to avoid them by planning, sticking to a budget and utilizing honeymoon credit cards.

Failing To Budget

When planning the wedding day, couples naturally get consumed with small details like flowers, centerpieces and dresses, and forget to prepare for the honeymoon. With all the expensive purchases you have to make leading up to your wedding day, the last thing you want is to be on vacation and realize you've maxed out your credit cards.

Playing It Safe

While you might want to play it fiscally responsible and plan a modest honeymoon, there still is a way you can go big without having to pay too much for the honeymoon. Many credit cards offer bonuses and rewards that you can exchange for cash back, free trips, or hotel stays.

The Blue Delta SkyMiles credit card from Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) offers bonus miles when you spend $500 in the first three months of opening a credit card. If you open up the credit card while purchasing things for your wedding, it can be a great way to get that bonus and use those miles to buy a trip to someplace exotic.

Failing To Communicate About Travel Expectations

This is the first trip together as a married couple, so you need to make sure expectations on both sides are clear! Do both people want to go on a traveling adventure or layout on the beach for a week with a mojito in their hand? Having that discussion beforehand can help clarify any expectations to make sure everyone is happy and relaxed after the wedding day.

Not Buying Travel Insurance

Luckily, there are ways you can prevent your honeymoon from becoming a disaster. You might have heard horror stories of the newly married couple oversleeping and missing their flight, getting sick, having things stolen or losing their luggage.

One way to make it a little bit easier if things do go wrong is to purchase honeymoon insurance, which is essentially travel insurance. Typically, it will cost about 5% to 7% of the total budgeted cost, but it can save you a lot of trouble if something does go wrong.

Not Planning Early

You can save yourself trouble and money by planning in advance. By booking your trip at least eight months beforehand, you can get the best selection of hotels or cruise cabins at the best price. Airfare will also usually be cheaper as well.

Unfortunately, life can be unpredictable. But with a little bit of planning, budgeting and communication, you can have a fantastic honeymoon without any disasters.