Bank For Your Buck: 4 Best Credit Cards For Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs should be taking advantage of credit card rewards. Many new business owners have to spend money on a variety of things, including advertising, travel and office supplies.

This means they can quickly rack up a lot of bonus points. To take advantage of these rewards, here are some of the best credit cards for starting a business.

The Chase Ink Business Preferred

This credit card from Chase Bank (NYSE: JPM) is one of the best credit cards for entrepreneurs because it offers great rewards for money spent on travel and advertising.

If you're a new entrepreneur that will be spending a decent amount of money in a short period of time, this might be the right credit card for you.

When you spend $5,000 in the first three months, you get 80,000 in reward points. Each point is worth 2 cents each, meaning you can cash in for more than $1,600 worth of rewards. You can also choose to redeem for $800 in statement credit.

Users of the Ink Business Preferred Card get three times on the first $150,000 on:

Shipping purchases

Internet, cable, and phone services

Travel

Advertising purchases with social media sites and search engines.

Amex Blue Business Plus

Another great card for startups, users can earn two times rewards on the first $50,000 spent on the card, with one point earned on purchases afterward.

The card comes with a 0% intro APR period, which gives new entrepreneurs a chance to pay back big purchases.

Users of the American Express (NYSE: AXP) card can also add employee Blue Business Plus Credit Cards at no additional fee. By adding more employee cards, you can rack up more points to cash in for bigger bonuses.

Capital One Spark Cash For Business Credit Card

The Capital One Spark Cash for Business Credit Card allows you to earn 2% cashback on all purchases you make. It's perfect for an entrepreneur who doesn’t want to deal with complicated rewards systems and wants a simple way to get cashback.

When you spend $4,500 on all purchases in the first three months of opening the account, you get a sizeable bonus of $500. This Capital One (NYSE: COF) credit card lets you add employee cards for free to earn rewards on all their purchases as well.

Southwest Rapid Rewards Business Credit Card

This credit card from Southwest (NYSE: LUV) is one of the most popular credit cards for entrepreneurs. Right now, they're offering a 60,000 point sign-up bonus after you spend $3,000 in the first three months.

Thanks to this high reward point balance, it makes it easier to get the Companion pass, allowing you and a companion to fly for the price of one ticket for up to two years.